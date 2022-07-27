For A TV Show, ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Will Sure Look Like A Movie

While the upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is not directly connected to Peter Jackson’s two film trilogies — it takes place at a different time in Middle Earth history — the show’s producers have made every effort they can to make sure the look of the series is comparable to that of the films. According to Charlie Vickers, who’s part of the show’s enormous ensemble cast, they’ve done a fantastic job of achieving that goal. Speaking at a cast Q&A session at Comic-Con, Vickers said the show’s sets are unlike anything he’s ever seen before. (Click on the media bar below to hear Charlie Vickers)