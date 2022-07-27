Chris Pratt Gives Us A ‘Guardians 3’ Sneak Peek

As one of the few Marvel Cinematic Universe entities that is continuing beyond the end of the Avengers Saga, Guardians of the Galaxy will return next spring with the third film in that series. Chris Pratt, of course, will be back in the starring role of Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) and, speaking at a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 panel at Comic-Con, he gave a few hints of what to expect from the Guardians’ first post-Endgame adventure. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Pratt)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will open in theaters on May 5, 2023.