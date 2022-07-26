Seventeen Seasons In, Simon Cowell’s Astounded By ‘AGT’s’ Success

While Simon Cowell has only been an America’s Got Talent judge since the show’s 11th season, he’s been involved behind the scenes on the series since its inception, as its creator and executive producer. (That means he’s been involved with AGT for roughly double the time he spent on American Idol, the show that introduced him to America.) Looking back at the show’s early development in 2005, Cowell says he’s both amazed and gratified by the show’s longevity, especially since getting the show on the air was far from being a done deal when he was making his initial pitches. (Click on the media bar below to hear to hear Simon Cowell)
