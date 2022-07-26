Chris Pine Takes Us Inside New ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie

With the game Dungeons & Dragons playing a key role in the plot of Stranger Things, the game’s profile is nearly as high as it was back in the game’s heyday. But it’s never really gone away; D&D has maintained a steady following for decades. So the timing seems particularly good for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a new film that’s completely unrelated to three previous “Dungeons & Dragons” films, the latter two of which went straight to video. The new film boasts a cast that includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant, and Pine explained to us the premise behind the film’s story. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Pine)