Arnold Schwarzenegger Played ‘The Terminator’ Just As He Found Him

When The Terminator was released in 1984, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s main claim to fame was his role as Conan the Barbarian in two films. Prior to that, he’d had very limited acting experience, and legend has it that he had to rehearse his Conan lines dozens of times to get them right in the movies. Some people think that’s why Schwarzenegger’s Terminator character has very little dialogue in the first movie, but Schwarzenegger told us that absolutely was not the case. He says the character was written that way long before he was being considered for the role. (Click on the media to hear Arnold Schwarzenegger)
The Terminator and its legendary sequel, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, are available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.