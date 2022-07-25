Thirty Years Of ‘Vinny,’ And Joe Pesci Recalls The Fun He Had

It’s been 30 years since My Cousin Vinny lit up the big screen, becoming a box-office hit and a film that — although not universally loved by critics upon its release — has stood the test of time well and, in fact, has become must-see material for lawyers in training. In playing a small-time lawyer from Brooklyn, one who finally passed the bar after failing several times, Joe Pesci made the character an unforgettable part of pop culture, and the scenes he shared with on-screen girlfriend Marisa Tomei (who won an Oscar for her performance) were often pure magic. At the time of the film’s release, Pesci talked about working with Tomei … and added that his favorite scene in the entire movie was a scene that didn’t make the final cut. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joe Pesci)