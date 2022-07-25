Hannah Waddingham’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Character Strikes A Chord

When it first premiered, there weren’t a lot of people who predicted Ted Lasso would become a huge hit. But then, once word of mouth started to circulate and the buzz started to spread, the world started to take notice. Then, after the first season of the series picked up an astounding 20 Emmy nominations, the momentum built into its second season, which became “must-stream TV” for many. (The second season has matched the first, with another 20 Emmy nominations.) Hannah Waddingham, who picked up one of the show’s seven Emmy wins last year, told us the real impact she’s seen has been among fans who see parts of themselves in the character she plays on the show.(Click on the media bar below to hear Hannah Waddingham)