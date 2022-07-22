With ‘Nope,’ Jordan Peele Created The Genre He Wanted To See

Just as he did with Get Out and Us, writer/director Jordan Peele is drawing rave reviews for his new movie, Nope So far, critics have been quick to praise the originality of Peele’s genre-bending script, coupled with direction that some say is reminiscent of early Steven Spielberg films. When we asked Peele to share the inspiration for the film’s story, he was reluctant to give too much of the story away, but told us he wanted to fill a niche that didn’t exist yet. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jordan Peele)