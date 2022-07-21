When Lesley Manville Was Young, She Knew ‘Mrs. Harris’

When it came to casting the title character in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,Lesley Manville was an easy choice. The actress is an Oscar nominee and a two-time BAFTA nominee who’s been a fixture of the British stage and screen since the early 1970s. Of course, that timeline also puts her at the perfect age to play the role of Ada Harris. When we talked to Manville about bringing the role to life, she told us that Harris came relatively easily to her, both because of her previous experience and her memory of the film’s era. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lesley Manville)
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is now playing in theaters.