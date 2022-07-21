The Fan Letter That Held A Special Place In Paul Newman’s Heart (And House)

For many, many years, Paul Newman was the epitome of “Hollywood Cool.” From his early films, like Cat on a Hot Tin Roof with Elizabeth Taylor, to the voice work he did for Pixar’s Cars franchise, and everything in between — including iconic titles like The Sting, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Cool Hand Luke, The Verdict and his Oscar-winning performance in The Color of Money — Newman was a charismatic force driving every movie in which he appeared. Now, a new documentary called The Last Movie Stars focuses on Newman’s life and his greatest love, Joanne Woodward. The new film, directed by Ethan Hawke and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, incorporates content from a planned (and then abandoned) memoir, including plenty of Newman’s own words. Before his death in 2008, we had the pleasure of interviewing him several times, and one of the things that stood out was his sense of humor. Once, he shared with us the contents of a letter he’d received from somebody who was a big fan … of his salad dressing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Paul Newman)