As ‘Final Straw’ Host, Janelle James Was Peyton Manning’s First-Round Draft Pick

While Peyton Manning may have been a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection as an NFL quarterback, the executive producer in him realized that, when it came to hosting a game show like The Final Straw, he’d have to stay on the bench. Instead, Manning and the show’s other producers drafted Abbott Elementary star Janelle James as the show’s host. When we spoke with Manning about the decision to hire the talented comedian, he gave us his scouting report on her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peyton Manning)
The Final Straw airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.