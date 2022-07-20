Why John Travolta Waited To Make A Musical After ‘Grease’

In the history of Hollywood, no film has held the title of the highest-grossing musical longer than Grease. For 15 years — from its release in 1978 until 1993 — it was the champion, and if you exclude animated movies, it actually held the title for 27 years, until 2005. But it wasn’t until 2007 that Grease star John Travolta made another movie musical, Hairspray. The film, which was released 15 years ago, may not have been as big as Grease, but it made a respectable $118 million in the U.S., with worldwide grosses pushing it over $200 million. At the time of Hairspray’s release, Travolta talked about how much he enjoyed making the movie, along with why it took him nearly three decades to make another musical. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Travolta)