‘South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert’ Premiering August 13 On Comedy Central

Comedy Central announced they will be airing “South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert” starring South Park co-creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone, Primus and Ween.
The concert, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the renowned franchise with iconic songs from the historic series premieres Saturday, August 13 at 10 PM ET/PT on Comedy Central and will be available to stream the following day, Sunday, August 14th, on Paramount+. It will also be available in international territories where the service is available. Filmed in Colorado at the renowned Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the concert celebrates the essential role music has played in the series since its debut 25 years ago. Joined by Primus and Ween, Parker and Stone will perform many fan favorites. Primus and Ween will also collaborate with their own songs in honor of their long-standing relationship with South Park.