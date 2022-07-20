Jerry Bruckheimer On Tom Cruise: Real-Life ‘Top Gun’

After making the original Top Gun back in the 1980s, Tom Cruise caught a case of Flight Fever and studied to get his pilot’s license. Over the years, he’s added the necessary endorsements that allow him to fly multi-engine planes, jets, and — believe it or not — if his movie career were to fade, he’s even certified as a commercial pilot. So, when it came to making the long-awaited sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, producer Jerry Bruckheimer told us that Cruise’s love of airplanes was more than evident on set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jerry Bruckheimer)