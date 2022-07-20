Henry Winkler: Robin Williams On ‘Happy Days’ Was Out Of This World!

While the TV show Happy Days was originally spun off from an episode of the ’70s anthology series Love, American Style, it wound up spinning off a few hits of its own, including Laverne & Shirley and, oddly, a comedy about a visitor from space, Mork & Mindy. It wasn’t meant to be that way — the first appearance of “Mork from Ork” on Happy Days was supposed to be one-off oddity. (In fact, the episode’s original ending explained the appearance of an alien by having it happen in one of Richie Cunningham’s dreams.) But not only did Mork return to Happy Days for an encore, the character was given its own show. The actor playing the alien, of course, was a young Robin Williams, who was only brought in after another actor was fired. As Happy Days star Henry Winkler explained it at a fan event, as a replacement hire, Williams was brought into the rehearsal process later than usual, but Winkler says Williams made up for that lost time … and then some. (Click on the media bar below to hear Henry Winkler)