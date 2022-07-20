Band Of Sitcom Brothers: How The ‘M*A*S*H’ Stars Bonded On- And Off-Set

Over the 11 seasons that M*A*S*H was on television, there was a lot of turnover in the cast, with only four actors — Alan Alda, Loretta Swit, Jamie Farr and William Christopher — credited on the show through its entire run. Despite all of the comings and goings, though, the cast remained a tight-knit one, according to Swit and Farr. Speaking at Steel City Con, they talked about how the cast really felt like a family, both on the set and off of it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jamie Farr & Loretta Swit)