Why Matt Damon Went On Duty For ‘The Departed’

The Departed was one of the most noteworthy films released in 2006. Not only did the crime drama win its first two weekends at the box office, it was also one of the most acclaimed films of the year. It wound up winning Best Picture at the Oscars, and it stands as the only Best Director win in the storied career of Martin Scorsese. Of course, it certainly helped that Scorsese had a stellar cast to work with, including Academy Award winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, and Matt Damon, while Mark Wahlberg earned his first Oscar nomination for his work on the film. When we spoke to Damon about his role as an Massachusetts State Police officer who becomes embroiled in an undercover scandal, he told us about how he embedded himself with a police crew to learn the ins and outs of the job from the inside.(Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Damon)