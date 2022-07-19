Why Howie Mandel Loves Fighting With His Fellow ‘AGT’ Judges

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And that’s one of the reasons why America’s Got Talent has four judges. Sometimes, one or two of the judges will see greatness in an act the other judges just don’t get, and vice versa. Sometimes, it will even result in disagreements between the judges, but Howie Mandel thinks that’s just fine. Whenever there’s an argument, Mandel says he’s a fan of the genuine passion that causes them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Howie Mandel)
America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.