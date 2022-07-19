FX Renews Breeders For Season 4

Breeders, the comedy series that explores the challenges of modern parenting, has been renewed for a fourth season on FX, it was announced by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment.
The series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard concluded its third season on FX this week and all seasons are available to stream on Hulu. Breeders will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
“Breeders has given us the special opportunity to watch the ‘Worsley’ family grow with each season and FX is thrilled to order a fourth season that will bring the next chapter of this hilarious yet brutally honest take on being a parent in today’s world,” said Grad. “Our thanks to creators Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman, the entire creative team, Daisy and the cast, the crew and everyone at Avalon, FX Productions and Sky. Their efforts are what guide and sustain Breeders and we are happy to be part of that extended family.”
The series was commissioned by Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios and Tilusha Ghelani, Commissioning Editor, Sky Studios, for Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky UK and Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment.
In Season 3, which concluded this week on FX and is available to stream on Hulu, Breeders continues its bitter-sweet look at the struggles of modern parenthood, starting just days after Season 2 ended, as the Worsley family reels from teenaged Luke (Alex Eastwood) punching his dad, Paul (Martin Freeman). Paul’s moved out and is staying at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Stella Gonet) house. He should be lonely but actually the simpler life has its appeal. Eventually, though, amends with Luke must be made. Meanwhile Ally (Daisy Haggard) has her own problems – with work, with her early menopause and with her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, Ava (Eve Prenelle). Gallows humor and large glasses of wine only go so far in quelling the angst..