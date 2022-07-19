Daisy Edgar-Jones: Reading Not Required To Enjoy ‘Crawdads’

The new movie Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the best-selling 2018 novel of the same name. British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as a teenager who gets caught up in a murder mystery in her small North Carolina town. Fans of the book, of course, will have an easy time understanding what happens in the movie, but Edgar-Jones says it would be a mistake to think that only people who’ve read the book will enjoy watching the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daisy Edgar-Jones)
Where the Crawdads Sing is now playing in theaters.