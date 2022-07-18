Pierce Brosnan’s Bond Endorsement Was Worth Its Weight In Gold…finger

One of the unusual aspects of the James Bond franchise is that, over the years, the lead role has been handed off from actor to actor. So far, in the official series, there have been six different Bonds in 25 different films, with Daniel Craig just finishing up his run as Agent 007. Prior to Craig, it was Pierce Brosnan who carried Bond’s legendary license to kill, for four movies that started with 1995’s GoldenEye When he was chosen for the role in 1994, it was actually the second time he’d been considered — his Remington Steele contract kept him from becoming the fourth Bond eight years earlier. So, when he finally got the role, it was a dream come true. He realized, though, that even a quarter of a century after Sean Connery made his last Bond film, he’d still be competing with Connery’s legacy. And, speaking at the time of GoldenEye’s release, Brosnan talked about what it meant to get Connery’s seal of approval. (Click on the media bar below to hear Pierce Brosnan)