Kevin Jonas: Why His Brother Would Be The Perfect ‘Claim To Fame’ Player

Claim to Fame is the new reality competition that features celebrities’ relatives playing a game to figure out who the other contestants are related to, while trying to keep their own celebrity connection a secret. Kevin Jonas, who’s one-third of the Jonas Brothers and a co-host on the show, says his brother Frankie would be an excellent player on the show … except for the fact that he’s the other co-host. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Jonas)
Claim to Fame airs Monday nights on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.