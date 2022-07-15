These Days, Mel Brooks Enjoys Being Heard, But Not Seen

While much of Mel Brooks’s fame has come from his work behind the camera, as a writer and director, he’s wasn’t shy about appearing on camera, either. But then, around the turn of the century, Brooks shifted his acting career from in front of the camera to behind the microphone — since 2000, he’s had more than 20 film and TV credits as a voiceover actor, including the new Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank. Brooks explains it was an easy move to make, especially since he didn’t have to worry about how he looked on camera. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mel Brooks)
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is now playing in theaters.