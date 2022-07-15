Taron Egerton Will Always Treasure ‘Black Bird’ Moments With Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta and Taron Egerton in “Black Bird,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

When Ray Liotta passed away in May, he left behind a few movie performances that will keep him on the big screen for at least another year or two. But his work on the new series Black Bird will be the last we see of Liotta on the small screen. That fact certainly hasn’t been lost on Black Bird’s star and executive producer, Taron Egerton. Looking back on the work he did with Liotta on the series, Egerton told us it’s something special and unforgettable. (Click on the media bar below to hear Taron Egerton)

Black Bird is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

