On The Set Of ‘RoboCop,’ Peter Weller WAS RoboCop

In an acting career that stretches back about 50 years, Peter Weller has played a lot of memorable, distinctive roles. But the one he’s arguably best known for is the only one he’s played twice — that of Alex Murphy, who is mechanically reincarnated as RoboCop. The first film opened in theaters 35 years ago this week, and it remains a sci-fi classic. The film spawned two sequels, a reboot, two TV shows, a video game, and there’s even talk of a new film being put into production, one that would be a direct sequel to the original film. But it is the original that remains the fans’ favorite and a highlight of Weller’s career. Even though there was a certain level of camp built into the script — critic Roger Ebert noted that the film, at times, could be “deliberately comical” — Weller was all business, completely serious on the set. In fact, as he told us, once he put on the famous Robocop suit, as far as he was concerned, Peter Weller disappeared. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peter Weller)