Michael Strahan: ‘Pyramid’s’ Fun Is All About The People

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
THE $100,000 PYRAMID – ABC’s “The $100,000 Pyramid” stars Michael Strahan. (ABC/Heidi Gutman)

The $100,000 Pyramid has been around — in various dollar denominations — since 1973, and the current version is now in its sixth season. The beauty of the show is in its simplicity: It’s easy enough that anybody watching at home can play along with the contestants. Host Michael Strahan feels that’s one of two big factors in the show’s popularity; he says the other is watching how seriously the contestants’ celebrity partners play the game. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Strahan)

 The $100,000 Pyramid airs Sunday nights on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.

