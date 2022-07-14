How Things Got ‘Weird’ For Anthony Michael Hall & Kelly LeBrock

Back in the 1980s, plenty of young actors knew they’d made it in Hollywood when they were cast in a John Hughes movie. And many of them wound up appearing in several of his films, becoming part of the so-called “Brat Pack.” Anthony Michael Hall was one of those actors who emerged as part of his troupe, starring in Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Weird Science. Speaking at an AwesomeCon Weird Science reunion panel, Hall and co-star Kelly LeBrock talked about getting cast in the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anthony Michael Hall & Kelly LeBrock)
Weird Science is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.