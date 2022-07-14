How Austin Butler Was Turned Into ‘Elvis’

If you were to meet Austin Butler in person, you probably wouldn’t think he looked all that much like Elvis Presley. And that’s where movie magic comes in. To portray Presley in the new film Elvis, Butler had a team of people — led by designer Catherine Martin, who happens to be director Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar-winning wife — taking his natural looks and shaping them into the Elvis you see on the screen. Butler told us he was amazed at the transformation, and it helped him actually feel like Elvis. (Click on the media bar below to hear Austin Butler)