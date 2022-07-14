FX Renews ‘The Bear’ For Season 2

FX has ordered a second season of its universally acclaimed hit series The Bear, it was announced today by Eric Schrier, FX Entertainment President. The eight-episode first season debuted on June 23rd and is available for streaming exclusively on Hulu.
Shot in Chicago, FX’s The Bear is a new half hour scripted series that immediately established itself at the must-see show of the summer and is arguably the most critically acclaimed new show of 2022. The Bear has a perfect, Certified Fresh score of 100 on Rotten Tomatoes, a “Must See” badge and Universal Acclaim score of 86 on Metacritic.
“The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations,” said Schrier. “We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by Creator and Co-Showrunner Christopher Storer and Co-Showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White’s lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can’t wait to get to work on season 2.”
“We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023,” added Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo, Co-Showrunners and Executive Producers.
The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.
The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.
In addition to White, series co-stars include Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich”), Ayo Edebiri (“Sydney Adamu”), Abby Elliott (“Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto”), Lionel Boyce (“Marcus”), Liza Colón-Zayas (“Tina”), Edwin Lee Gibson (“Ebraheim”) and Matty Matheson (“Neil Fak”).