Christian Bale Has Nothing But Love For ‘Thor’ Cast

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale attend the Love and Thunder World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
(photo: Alex J.Berliner/ABImages)

As Thor’s story unfolds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the latest film, Thor: Love and Thunder, introduces Christian Bale as Thor’s nemesis, Gorr the God Butcher. That makes him the fourth actor in the main cast to have an Oscar, joining Russell Crowe, Natalie Portman, and writer/director/co-star Taika Waititi. When we spoke to Bale about joining the film, he was in awe of the amazing cast that had been assembled — led, of course, by Chris Hemsworth, but also including a couple of big names who didn’t make the film’s final cut. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christian Bale)

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.

