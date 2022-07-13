Netflix Releases Trailer For New Comedy Series ‘Uncoupled’ Starring Neil Patrick Harris

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Uncoupled. (L to R) Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley James, Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson, Emerson Brooks as Billy Jackson in episode 101 of Uncoupled. Cr. Sarah Shatz/Netflix © 2022

Michael Lawson (Neil Patrick Harris) seems to have it all figured out. He’s a successful New York City real estate agent with a great career, a supportive family, close friends, and a loving relationship with his partner of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins). But when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, Michael is completely blindsided. Overnight, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate, and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.

Uncoupled premieres July 29 on Netflix.

