Mary Tyler Moore: Her Famous Show’s Best Episodes

Last year was a sad year for fans of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, as the last four surviving members of the cast — Ed Asner, Cloris Leachman, Gavin MacLeod, and Betty White — all passed away in 2021. The series was one of the TV shows that defined ’70s comedy, and even though it aired 50 years ago, the show’s writing still stands the test of time, as it helped to define the modern workplace comedy. Of course, with her name in the title, Mary Tyler Moore was the show’s focal point, and she earned Emmy Awards nominations for each of the show’s seven seasons, winning three times. When we spoke to her several years ago, Moore told us which of the show’s 168 episodes were her favorites. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mary Tyler Moore)
The Mary Tyler Moore Show is currently streaming on Hulu.