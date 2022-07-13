Gru, Who Knew? Steve Carell’s Insight Into His ‘Despicable’ Character

Gru (Steve Carell, center) in Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, directed by Kyle Balda.

Even though we’ve seen him in several movies already, we’re finally getting the answer to the question, “Who is Gru?” Minions: The Rise of Gru is a prequel to the Despicable Me series and an origin story for the character. Steve Carell, who’s voiced the character in all five films so far, probably knows the character better than anybody, and he told us he’s convinced that, in a battle between his maniacal mind and his heart of gold, Gru’s heart would win out nearly every time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Carell)

Minions: The Rise of Gru is now playing in theaters

