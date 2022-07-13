Did Keke Palmer Feel Great About Working With Jordan Peele On ‘Nope’? Yep!

By Hollywood Outbreak
Keke Palmer in Nope, written and directed by Jordan Peele.

Back in 2013, Keke Palmer was a guest star on an episode of the sketch comedy show Key and Peele. Peele, of course, is the now Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele, who’s been having a lot of success with horror movies like Get Out and Us. For his new scary movie, the supernatural-themed Nope, he reunited with Palmer, who’s had quite a bit of success herself. But she never forgot about her earlier experience with Peele and was overjoyed to be working with him again on Nope.  (Click on the media bar below to hear Keke Palmer)

 Nope opens in theaters on July 22.

