Tom Cruise ‘Wasn’t Ready’ For ‘Top Gun’ Sequel In The ’80s

When Top Gun came out in 1986, Hollywood was in full-on sequel mode, with films like Police Academy 3, Poltergeist 2, The Karate Kid Part II, Psycho III, Aliens,Friday the 13th Part VI, and Star Trek IV all released that year. So, based on the overwhelming success of Top Gun at the summer box office, a sequel seemed like it was virtually guaranteed. But despite all the talk, we didn’t get that much-rumored sequel until this year. Speaking at the 2022 Cannes MasterClass Conversation, Tom Cruise took responsibility for the long, long delay, admitting he didn’t think an immediate sequel would be a good idea for him at the time. (Click on the media bar to hear Tom Cruise)