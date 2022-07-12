Simon Cowell Wants ‘AGT’ Contestants To Make His Day

Finding talent is sometimes just another day at the office for Simon Cowell. Between the UK’s Pop Idol, American Idol, The X Factor, and America’s Got Talent, Cowell has spent more than 20 years evaluating thousands of performers. After all that time, there are some days when he feels like he would have been better off sleeping in and taking the day off work. Why doesn’t he? Because, he says, he never knows when he might encounter an amazing audition that suddenly makes it all worthwhile. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simon Cowell)
