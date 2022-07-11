Show’s Premise Pairs Kevin Jonas With Brother Frankie On ‘Claim To Fame’

When people think of the Jonas Brothers, of course they think of Joe,Nick, and Kevin, the three siblings who made up the pop group. But there’s another Jonas brother people didn’t know as much about: Frankie Jonas. Though he’s appeared in some of his brothers’ projects and some small roles of his own, Frankie Jonas isn’t nearly as well-known as his older brothers. And that makes him the perfect co-host for Claim to Fame, a reality show featuring contestants with famous family members. Frankie is co-hosting with Kevin Jonas, who told us that Frankie’s relative lack of show biz experience makes him a great choice for the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Jonas)
Claim to Fame airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.