Samuel L. Jackson Paws-itive Cat Fans Will Love ‘Hank’

In Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, the title character may be a dog, but he’s a canine surrounded by cats. The film, which is an animated take on the Mel Brooks classic Blazing Saddles (in fact, Brooks voices one of the movie’s characters), finds outcast Hank being trained as a samurai by a society of feline warriors. Samuel L. Jackson provides the voice of Jimbo, the cat sensei who takes on Hank as his student, and Jackson thinks that if you like cats, you’ll love this movie.(Click on the media bar below to hear Samuel L. Jackson)