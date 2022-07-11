Jenna Fischer’s Crazy Days At ‘The Office’

People tend to think actors have relatively easy jobs: Learn your lines, say your lines, and if there’s anything really tough, we’ve got a stunt person for that. Of course, that would be a bit of an oversimplification. During her nine seasons at The Office, Jenna Fischer had a few difficult scenes to film. We’ve talked to Fischer several times over the years — many times while The Office was in production — and she once told us about the two episodes she thought were the most difficult to shoot. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jenna Fischer)