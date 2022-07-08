‘Tron’ @40: The Second-Life Success Of Cyber World’s First Cult Hit

It was a movie that was simultaneously of its time and ahead of its time. Looking to capitalize on the growing popularity of the young video game industry — not to mention the giant leaps forward in special effects following Star Wars — the movie Tron turned out to be a little too cool for its time. When it was released 40 years ago today, it wasn’t the blockbuster hit that many — including its studio, Disney — hoped it would be, taking in only $33 million at a time when $100 million was the benchmark for “successful” films. But the end of its theatrical life in 1982 was really just the start of the story. Bolstered by cable TV and home video, Tron began to take on a life of its own as computer technology became a more and more prevalent part of people’s lives. As time went on, Tron became a cult hit and a cultural touchstone, a film that had a direct influence on the visuals and stories of many films and TV shows that came after it — including a belated sequel, Tron: Legacy in 2010. It’s a turn of events that surprised even the film’s stars, but Jeff Bridges told us he can understand why the original film continued to grab people’s imaginations. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeff Bridges)
Bruce Boxleitner, who co-starred with Bridges in the film, admits he didn’t think the film would have legs. But, looking back on what Tron has become, he has really come to appreciate the popularity and lasting cultural effects of Tron. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bruce Boxleitner)
Tron is currently streaming on Disney+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.