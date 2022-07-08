Peyton Manning Makes A Strong Case For ‘Final Straw’

As an NFL quarterback, Peyton Manning was known for his pinpoint accuracy and situational intelligence on the field. Contestants on the new game show The Final Straw, on which Manning is an executive producer, will need both of those attributes to be successful. Manning says that the show — which appears to play out like the game Jenga on steroids — will definitely have a lot of appeal to those who want to play along at home. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peyton Manning)
The Final Straw airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.