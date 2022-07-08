Chris Hemsworth: For A God, Thor Is Really Quite Human

While the character of Thor has been derived from ancient mythology, dating back more than a thousand years, the Thor we see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is someone who — despite all of his strength and powers — feels relatable to modern audiences. Chris Hemsworth, who has played the character in several MCU films, including the new Thor: Love and Thunder, thinks that’s because Thor, although godlike in some respects, is very human in others, especially when it comes to discovering his purpose. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Hemsworth)
Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.