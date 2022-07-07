Kelly Ripa Was Eager To Fill The ‘Gap’

Back around the dawn of the 1970s, when “don’t trust anybody over 30” was a counterculture catchphrase, a game show called Generation Gap was on television, pitting an over-30 team against an under-30 team. Now, any of the contestants who played for the younger team on the original show are at least 70, and the show is making a comeback. Jimmy Kimmel was a fan of the concept, so he’d worked it into his late-night show, but now it’s making a proper prime-time comeback as a weekly show. Kelly Ripa is hosting, and she told us why she’s excited to be part of the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelly Ripa)
Generation Gap airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.