How Ethan Hawke Dialed Up His Inner Killer For ‘The Black Phone’

When he was being courted for the role of the serial killer in The Black Phone, Ethan Hawke had some serious doubts about whether he would want to play such an evil role, something he’d never done before. Once he’d committed to the film, though, he still had to figure out how he would play the character. Given his lack of experience with such a part, he viewed it as a challenge to discover the inner workings of the character, and he told us how he wound up getting into the mind of the killer. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ethan Hawke)