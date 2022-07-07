Austin Butler: Not Just Another ‘Elvis’ Impersonator

Even though he passed away nearly 45 years ago, it’s hardly exaggeration to say that everybody knows what Elvis Presley looks and sounds like. He remains an American icon; his image and his music are still cultural touchstones. (And that doesn’t even begin to consider the number of Elvis impersonators who are out there!) Austin Butler faced a daunting task in playing such a well-known figure on the big screen. So, as he was starring in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic, Elvis, Butler says he didn’t want to feel like one of the impersonators, and he really worked hard to make the portrayal as true-to-life as he could. (Click on the media bar below to hear Austin Butler)