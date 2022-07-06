Sean Astin Loves How ‘Rings’ Brings People Together

Believe it or not, more than two decades have passed since the Lord of the Rings franchise first hit theaters. The Fellowship of the Ring first hit theaters in 2001, with The Two Towers and The Return of the King each released a year after the previous one. Having played Frodo Baggins’s sidekick, Sam Gamgee, in all three of the films, Sean Astin has been a magnet for LOTR fans ever since the movies came out. He says he enjoys hearing all of the compliments and stories from the fans and, as he mentioned at his Lord of the Rings/GooniesAwesome Con 2022 panel, is particularly excited when he hears about how the movies bring together families and friends. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sean Astin)
The Lord of the Rings trilogy is currently streaming on HBO Max and is also available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.