Playing Cam ‘Modernized’ Eric Stonestreet’s Views On Life

Though nothing is certain, there’s a definite possibility that Modern Family fans could get a new show with one of their favorite characters, Jesse Tyler Ferguson has gone on the record to confirm that a script has been written for a possible spinoff featuring his character, Mitchell Pritchett, and Eric Stonestreet’s Cameron Tucker. Though no studio plans to produce the new pilot — at least not yet — any chance to revisit the character would be welcomed by Stonestreet, who told us how much his own life has been affected by the 11 seasons he spent playing the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Eric Stonestreet)