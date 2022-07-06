‘Jurassic World’ Director Wanted To Build A Bridge To The ‘Park’ Past

As the presumed finale to the Jurassic World trilogy, writer/director Colin Trevorrow had an epic surprise in store for fans: He wrote the cast from the original Jurassic Park films into Jurassic World: Dominion to interact with the new generation of Jurassic actors. What inspired him to bring the two stories together? Trevorrow told us that he wanted to do something special for longtime Jurassic Park fans and also inspire the Jurassic World to seek out the whole story. (Click on the media bar below to hear Colin Trevorrow)