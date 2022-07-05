With ‘Nope,’ Jordan Peele Gives Us A Close Encounter

For a guy who spent most of his career as a comedian, Jordan Peele sure likes to scare the hell out of us. As a director, his first two films were the acclaimed horror movies Get Out and Us, and now he’s back with yet another scary movie, Nope. In his new film, he adds a new, supernatural science fiction dimension, as Nope’s protagonists believe they’re dealing with UFOs. Peele, who also wrote the film, explained that he wanted both the characters and the audience to feel like they were having an actual close encounter. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jordan Peele)