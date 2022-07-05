The CW Fall 2022 Schedule Revealed

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
The Winchesters – Pictured (L-R): Drake Rodger as John, Meg Donnelly as Mary, Nida Khurshid as Latika and Jojo Fleites as Carlos — Photo: Matt Miller/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The CW’s new fall season kicks off with the third season premiere of DC’S STARGIRL on Wednesday, August 31 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by an original episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT).

The new legal drama FAMILY LAW debuts Sunday, October 2 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the fourth season premiere of the crime procedural CORONER (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The Shen family returns for the action-packed third season of KUNG FU on Wednesday, October 5 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The third season of WALKER premieres Thursday, October 6 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the series debut of the new Western prequel WALKER INDEPENDENCE (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The two-day IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL will air on consecutive nights Friday, October 7 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and Saturday, October 8 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The CW’s hit multiplatform series ALL AMERICAN returns for a fifth season Monday, October 10 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the second season premiere of the spinoff ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The new supernatural drama THE WINCHESTERS debuts Tuesday, October 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the series premiere of PROFESSIONALS (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US returns for a ninth season of magic Friday, October 14 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the hilarious eleventh season premiere of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT).

CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS makes its series debut Saturday, October 22 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the third season of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (9:00-9:30pm & 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT).

The following is The CW’s Fall 2022 premiere schedule. All times ET/PT:

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31
8:00-9:00PM DC’S STARGIRL (Season Premiere)
9:00-9:30PM WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Original Episode)
9:30-10:00PM WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Encore Episode)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
8:00-9:00PM FAMILY LAW (Series Premiere)
9:00-10:00PM CORONER (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5
8:00-9:00PM DC’S STARGIRL (Original Episode)
9:00-10:00PM KUNG FU (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6
8:00-9:00PM WALKER (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00PM WALKER INDEPENDENCE (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7
8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8
8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10
8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00PM ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11
8:00-9:00PM THE WINCHESTERS (Series Premiere)
9:00-10:00PM PROFESSIONALS (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14
8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season Premiere)
9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Season Premiere)
9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22
8:00-9:00PM CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS (Series Premiere)
9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Season Premiere)
9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

