The CW Fall 2022 Schedule Revealed

The CW’s new fall season kicks off with the third season premiere of DC’S STARGIRL on Wednesday, August 31 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by an original episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT).
The new legal drama FAMILY LAW debuts Sunday, October 2 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the fourth season premiere of the crime procedural CORONER (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).
The Shen family returns for the action-packed third season of KUNG FU on Wednesday, October 5 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).
The third season of WALKER premieres Thursday, October 6 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the series debut of the new Western prequel WALKER INDEPENDENCE (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).
The two-day IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL will air on consecutive nights Friday, October 7 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and Saturday, October 8 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT).
The CW’s hit multiplatform series ALL AMERICAN returns for a fifth season Monday, October 10 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the second season premiere of the spinoff ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).
The new supernatural drama THE WINCHESTERS debuts Tuesday, October 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the series premiere of PROFESSIONALS (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).
PENN & TELLER: FOOL US returns for a ninth season of magic Friday, October 14 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the hilarious eleventh season premiere of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT).
CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS makes its series debut Saturday, October 22 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the third season of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (9:00-9:30pm & 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT).
The following is The CW’s Fall 2022 premiere schedule. All times ET/PT: